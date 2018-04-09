Fabio Capello ends his coaching career

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ The famous Italian veteran Fabio Capello has put an end to his coaching career.

Report informs, this was personally stated by 72 years’ old specialist.

He said that he will continue his activity in the capacity of commentator: "I've already had some experience with clubs and national teams. The China’s Jiangsu Suning club was my last football experience. And now I have decided to retire. I will act as commentator and I am happy with this."

Earlier, Fabio Capello worked in the position of head coach in Italy’s AC Milan, Juventus and Rome clubs and Spain’s Real Madrid, as well as in national teams of Russia and England.