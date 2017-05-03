Europa League semifinal first leg kicks off

 Top
    Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ First leg match of Europa League semifinal will be played today. Report informs, Ajax will host French club Lyon in Amsterdam.

    Ajax is the only winner of the tournament among semifinalists. Amsterdam club won the UEFA Cup in 1991/1992 season. Moreover, Lyon have no win against 2 of Ajax in 4 European cup games between the two clubs.

    Ajax left without defeat 12 consecutive games in European cups, including 6 wins. Lyon, in turn managed to score in 5 of 6 last games.

    Notably, the second semifinal game will be played between Spanish club Celta and Manchester United on May 4.

    Europa League

    Semifinal, first game

    3 May

    20:45. Ajax (Netherlands) – Lyon (France)

    Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy)

    Amsterdam Arena.

