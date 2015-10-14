 Top
    EURO 2016 qualifying group stage scorers revealed

    Lewandowski scored by 10 goals more than Nazarov

    Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Poland striker Robert Lewandowski was the scorer in the group stage of Euro 2016 qualifying round". Report informs, the 27-year-old striker scored 13 goals in 10 games.

    Thus, Lewandowski repeated the record of David Hilin from Northern Ireland, at Euro-2008 qualifying cycle.

    Dmitri Nazarov was the scorer of the national team of Azerbaijan. He scored 3 goals. Amirguliyev Rahid player in the middle line scored 2, while Javid Huseynov who currently in jail scored 1 goal.

    Captain Rashad Sadygov scored an own goal in game with Croatia which ended 0: 6.

