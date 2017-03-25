Elkhan Mammadov: Our chances of hosting Champions League final match increased

Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan has attracted the attention of all of Europe. This is the logical result of work done for the development of football in country and projects implemented".

Report informs, AFFA General Secretary Elkhan Mammadov said in a statement to France Presse.

According to E. Mammadov if capital of Azerbaijan hosts 2019 Champions League final match, it will be a for Baku Olympic Stadium before the European Championship 2020. He also said that they will take advantage of opportunities: “Our chances of hosting Champions League final match is 50:50 because there are only two candidates. Our advantage is that we have new stadium and it complies with all standards of FIFA and UEFA”.

Notably, the second candidate for hosting Champions League final match is Spain’s Metropolitano stadium in capital Madrid. Baku Tbilisi (Georgia), Glasgow (Scotland), Frankfurt (Germany), Stuttgart (Germany), Seville (Spain) and Istanbul (Turkey) were nominated for 2019 Champions League final match.

UEFA's Executive Committee will announce the winner of the tournament in September.