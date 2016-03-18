Draw of Europa League 1/4 finals kicks off

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today the draw of 1/4 finals of the Euroleague Cup was held.

Report informs, the last winner of the tournament, "Seville" will meet with another Spanish club "Athletic".

"Braga" (Portugal) - "Shakhtar" (Ukraine)

"Villarreal" (Spain) - "Sparta" (Prague, Czech Republic)

"Athletic" (Spain) - "Sevilla" (Spain)

"Borussia" (Dortmund, Germany) - "Liverpool" (England)

The first matches will be held on April 7 and the response matches on April 14.