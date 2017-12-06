Diego Perotti: Qarabag had really closed all gaps

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ Qarabag FC had really closed the gaps. The opponent was playing its own game. We were waiting for our position”.

Report informs, Italy's Roma striker Diego Perotti said commented on the 1-0 win over Qarabag at the 6th round of the Champions League group stage.

The Argentine striker, author of the only goal scored at the 53rd minute of the match, said the rise in the 1/8 finals is a fantastic result. He said such encounters are dangerous: "After a draw in the first match, nobody believed in us. However, we worked hard and did our best. We deserve to be at the finish line. Such games are very dangerous. We worked together and won. Now we have to enjoy the moment”.

Notably, English champion Chelsea with the same number of points (11) became the winner of Group C 1/8 finals in personal matches. Atletico Madrid, Spain's third spot with 7 points, will continue the fight in the Europa League.