Debt of 'Inter' club disclosed

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Italian "Inter" has a debt of 417 million euros. Report informs referring to the La Gazzetta dello Sport in order to reduce financial situation, the club's owner, Eric Tohir is going to meet with shareholders.

As of June 30, 2015 Inter owed Goldman Sachs bank 230 million euros. Tohir himself gave 108 million euros of debt to club. Inter must pay 68 million euros to suppliers and 11 million euros to other clubs.

In the 2014-2015 season, debt of "neradzurri" amounted to 140 million euros.

Indonesian businessman Eric Tohir in 2013 bought70 percent of shares of "Inter" for 40 million euros.