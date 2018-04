Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ The dates of the matches of "Garabag" in the Champions League play-offs against Denmark champion Copenhagen at the play-off stage have been determined.

Report informs citing the UEFA official website, the first meeting between these teams will take place on 15 August at Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium.

Return match will take place on August 23 at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.