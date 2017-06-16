Cristiano Ronaldo plans to quit Real Madrid

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid, according to reports in his native Portugal, in a decision that has been described as "irreversible".

Report informs citing the A Bola, the 32-year-old former Manchester United winger is reportedly angry at his treatment by Spanish tax authorities and wishes to leave the country, according to the front page of Portuguese daily A Bola on Friday.

The Portuguese superstar is said to have informed Real president Florentino Perez about his decision.

In a statement, Madrid's regional state prosecutor accused Ronaldo of four accounts of tax fraud from 2011-14. It said the Portugal forward “took advantage of a business structure created in 2010 to hide from fiscal authorities income generated in Spain from image rights.”