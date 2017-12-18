CONCACAF names the best player in 2017

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) announced 2017 CONCACAF Male Player of the Year.

Report informs citing the CONCACAF's website, goalkeeper of Costa Rican national team and Real Madrid Keylor Navas awarded the title.

Voting conducted among national team coaches, captains, media and fans.

31-year-old goalkeeper helped Costa Rica gain a berth in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and awarded several titles.

Navas was honored as the CONCACAF Player of the Year in 2014.