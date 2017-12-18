 Top
    Close photo mode

    CONCACAF names the best player in 2017

    Voting conducted among team coaches, captains, media and fans

    Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) announced 2017 CONCACAF Male Player of the Year.

    Report informs citing the CONCACAF's website, goalkeeper of Costa Rican national team and Real Madrid Keylor Navas awarded the title.

    Voting conducted among national team coaches, captains, media and fans.

    31-year-old goalkeeper helped Costa Rica gain a berth in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and awarded several titles.

    Navas was honored as the CONCACAF Player of the Year in 2014. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi