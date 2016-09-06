CIS countries to create single base for unreliable fans before World Cup 2018

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Ministeries of Internal Affairs of CIS countries will combine data base of unreliable fans before the World Cup, which will be held in Russia in 2018.

Report informs citing the TASS, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev told reporters commenting on results of the meeting of the Council of Interior Ministers of the Commonwealth.

At the meeting a relevant agreement was signed.

"In each of the CIS countries there is an information on a certain number of individuals who are prone to this type of crime, so we decided to combine our capabilities for exchange of such data", Kolokoltsev said.

According to him, this measure will allow to carry out sporting events on a higher security level.

Base on unreliable fans will be created by Office for the Coordination of the Fight Against Organized Crime on the territory of CIS countries.