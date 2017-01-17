Chinese club sends an offer to Qarabag FC ex-player

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua intends to transfer Göztepe player Leroy George, club competing at Turkish First League.

Report informs, the Chinese FC offered high value for the 29-year-old player.

If the proposal is accepted, the Dutch player will be teammate with the world's most earning player Carlos Tevez (annual 42 mln USD), Demba Ba and Fredy Guarin.

Notably, on June 2013, Leroy George signed a two-year contract with Qarabag. Current contract of the player, transferred to Göztepe FC on July 2015, will be valid till summer.