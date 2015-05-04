Chelsea is champion of England again

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ The five-year drought is over. Chelsea is Premier League champion again - with three games to spare.

Report informs citing foreign media, Chelsea's players danced around the field after securing the title with a scrappy 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday that encapsulated the recent cautious pragmatism of Jose Mourinho's team.

"Today was not a game to enjoy," Mourinho said. "Today was the game to finish the job."

But it was a trophy that was really won in the opening months of the season, with Chelsea having been atop the standings from the opening weekend. With only two losses in 35 games, Chelsea was rarely troubled in its pursuit of a fourth league title in 11 seasons - and the fifth in its 110-year history.