Chelsea faces challenge ahead of match with Qarabag

Baku. 10 November. REPORT/ Chelsea team of England faced a problem ahead of the match with Qarabag in the fifth set of UEFA Champions League.

Report informs referring to the RTBF TV, striker of Chelsea Michy Batshuayi was injured during the training of the Belgian national club.

24-year-old forward who was invited to attend the training of national team for upcoming matches with Mexico on November 10 and Japan on November 14, received injury. Footballer went through X-ray examination and later returned to Chelsea for additional checkup. In the coming days it will be known when he will be able to play.

Batshuayi scored the last goal on 76th minute on the match with Qarabag that ended at 6:0 in London. The next match between Qarabag and Chelsea will be held at Baku Olympic Stadium, November 22, at 21:00 local time.