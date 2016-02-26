Draw of Champions League 1/8 finals was held

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ UEFA Champions league 1/8 draw held today.

Report, Turkish club "Fenerbahce" taking part in continental tournament will meet with the Portuguese "Braga".

One of the interesting matches will be held between British clubs. "Liverpool" and "Manchester United" will compete for the right to be in quarter finals.

In the 1/8 finals will compete as below:

"Fenerbahce" (Turkey) - "Braga" (Portugal)

"Shakhtar" (Donetsk, Ukraine) - "Anderlecht" (Belgium)

"Basel" (Switzerland) - "Sevilla" (Spain)

"Villarreal" (Spain) - "Bayer" (Germany)

"Athletic" (Spain) - "Valencia" (Spain)

"Liverpool" (UK) - "Manchester United" (United Kingdom)

"Sparta" (Czech Republic) - "Lazio" (Italy)

"Borussia" (Dortmund, Germany) - Tottenham (United Kingdom)

The first game with 16 teams will take place on 10 March.The return match will take place on 17 March.

Notably, the final meeting of the Europa League will be held on May 18 on "St. Jakop Park" stadium owned by "Basel" designed for 38,000 spectators.