    Champions League player of the week named

    Liverpool's Mohamed Salah wins Champions League Player of the Week

    Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Champions League player of the week after the first round of fixtures has been named. 

    Report informs citing UEFA offical website, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah becomes the Champions League Player of the Week.

    Rivals of 25-year old player were Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (PSG), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Taison (Shakhtar), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) and Rodriguez (Bayern Munich).

    Notably, M.Salah scored a goal at Liverpool - Sevilla match ending in 2:2 draw. 

