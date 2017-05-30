Champions League games could be played on weekends by 2021

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ The UEFA reportedly considering scheduling some segment of the tournament (either group stage games or the semifinals or quarterfinals) to Saturdays and Sundays during the day.

Report informs citing France Football, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus put forward the initiative.

The main purpose is to make the Champions League more accessible to the growing Asian market and attract higher television revenue. Moving games to weekend afternoons would maximize interest and viewership across the globe. Such a change wouldn’t even be possible until the 2021 season.

Notably, since 2009-2010 season, Champions League final matches are held on Saturdays. This season's deciding game will be played between Juventus and Real Madrid in Millennium stadium in Wales capital Cardiff on June 3.