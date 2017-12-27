Bursaspor club bids farewell to footballers played for Azerbaijan national team

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Bursaspor club bids farewell to footballers that used to play for Azerbaijan national team.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, names of the players are Deniz Yılmaz and Ozan Can Kökçü. Yilmaz was put on transfer list because he experienced problem with leadership regarding the salary issue. After the meeting with club officials the head coach Paul Le Guen decided to take him and three players Ismail Konuk, Merter Yüce and Bilal Kısa to camp training in Antalya that will start on January 4. For this reason, 29-year-old forward is searching for a club.

Ozan Can Kökçü was given for rent. He was invited to Azerbaijan national under- 21 football team (U-21) on August 21, but on September refused from offer. 19-year-old midfielder agreed to play for Dutch team Waalwijk playing in the first Division for the 900-EUR salary per week.

Deniz Yılmaz’s contract with Bursaspor expires on June 2019.

The salary of the forward for current season amounts to 1 million 640 TRY, as 26,746 TRY per match. He was transferred from Trabzonspor on February 2016. His salary for 2018/2019 season is 1,900,000 TRY, as 29,414 TRY per match.