"Boavista" to take part in Portugal championship without Kamran Agayev for first time after 12 rounds

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ The next meetings of XVIII round of Portugal championship will be held today.

Report informs, "Boavista" FC will host "Arouca" FC.

National team goalkeeper Kamran Agayev was subjected to a penalty of 3 matches due to the brawl after the match with Benfica. Midfielder Emin Mahmudov is less likely to be included in starting squad.However, Mahmudov expected to be placed in 18th.

Notably, "Boavista" took 11th place with21 points after 17 games, while "Arouca" ranked 9th with 23 points.