    Black Eagles to transfer Fenerbahçe's rightback

    The sides have already agreed

    Baku. 27 May. Beşiktaş club of Turkey keen to transfer a new footballer. Report informs referring to the 'Fanatik', Black Eagles now negotiate with Gokhan Gonul (31), whose contract with Fenerbahçe ends.

    According to the information, the sides had already agreed. The decision will be officially announced in the coming days.

    Notably, Gökhan Gönul has made more than 300 appearances for Fenerbahçe and has been capped 53 times for the Turkish national team since 2008.

