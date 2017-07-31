"Besiktas" head coach offered to head Turkish team

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ Head coach of Besiktas, Şenol Güneş was offered to head the Turkish team.

Report informs citing the Hürriyet, President of Turkish Football Federation Yıldırım Demirören met with 65-year-old specialist in the evening after breakfast.

Head of the federation has offered Güneş to take the Turkish national team to the last four games of the 2018 World Cup, with the continuation of his work at Besiktas.

Notably, Ş. Güneş was the head coach of Turkey in 2000-2004 years and “moonstars” won bronze medal at the 2002 World Championship. An experienced specialist working in Besiktas since 2015 has become the winner of the Turkish Super League in the last two seasons.