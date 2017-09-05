 Top
    Close photo mode

    Bayern Munich executive board chairman leaves ECA presidency

    New president will be named today

    Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Bayern Munich executive board chairman stepped down from the post of European Club Association (ECA) President.

    Report informs, the former player has stated.

    61-year-old led the ECA as chairman since its founding in 2008 and recently announced his intention not to stand for re-election. He said that ECA has become a strong and fair partner for UEFA: "Today, we can proudly say that within a decade, ECA has achieved more than we dared to hope. And since nobody is given an office for life, I can leave this position with a good conscience".

    Notably, ECA is an organization that unites 220 clubs from 53 European associations. 

    The new president will be elected today. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi