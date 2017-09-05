Bayern Munich executive board chairman leaves ECA presidency

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Bayern Munich executive board chairman stepped down from the post of European Club Association (ECA) President.

61-year-old led the ECA as chairman since its founding in 2008 and recently announced his intention not to stand for re-election. He said that ECA has become a strong and fair partner for UEFA: "Today, we can proudly say that within a decade, ECA has achieved more than we dared to hope. And since nobody is given an office for life, I can leave this position with a good conscience".

Notably, ECA is an organization that unites 220 clubs from 53 European associations.

The new president will be elected today.