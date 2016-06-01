Baku's Inter FC withdrew an appeal to Court of Arbitration for Sport

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Baku's Inter FC has withdrawn an appeal to Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Report was told by the club, conclusion was reached that probability of cancelation of the decision by CFCB (Clubs Financial Control Body) adjudicatory chamber dated December 10, 2015 No.AC-05-2015 by the CAS is very low.

As a result, a decision was taken to withdraw the appeal in order to ensure protection of the club's financial funds. Also entering of Inter into the Europa League in the current season and serving the UEFA penalty this year were reasons to withdraw the appeal.

Notably, on March 30, UEFA upheld the decision of the CFCB adjudicatory chamber, adopted on December 10, 2015 No.AC-05-2015 and deprived Inter of participation in the next three European cup seasons (2016/2017, 2017/2018, 2018/2019).