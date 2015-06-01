Aziz Yildirim re-elected "Fenerbahce" FC president

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Aziz Yildirim was re-elected as the president of Turkish "Fenerbahce" club.

Report informs referring to Turkish media, A.Yildirim, who became the head of "yellow- navy blue" for the 12th time, gained 5504 votes.

The other candidate Hulisi Belgun gained 1144 votes.

A.Yiliırim announced the club's new Board of Directors, which consists of 21 main and 7 reserve members.

Aziz Yildirim is the president of "Fenerbahce" since 1998. In this period of time, the football team has won the national championship for the 6th time.