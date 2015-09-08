Azerbaijani team of players under age of 21 to meet with German team today

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Azerbaijani team will hold the next game in 2017 under-21 qualifying group stage.
Report informs, the team of head coach Yashar Vahabzadeh will meet German national team.
Meeting to be held in "Dalğa Arena" stadium in Mardakan settlement.
This will be the first game of the German national team and 3rd game of our team. After the second round hosts have settled in third stage with three points.
EURO-2017
Qualifying Stage, VII group
September 8
19:00. Azerbaijan-Germany
Head Coach: Alexander Buko
Referees sideline Jimmy Kremens Laurent Connaught
Fourth referee: Nicolas Laforge (all from Belgium)
Baku, "Dalğa Arena"
