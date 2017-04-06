Azerbaijani national team makes 2 steps forward in FIFA rating

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ FIFA has published new rating list of the world's national teams.

Report informs, change has taken place in position of the Azerbaijani national team.

Team of Robert Prosinecki made 2 steps forward from 89th to 87th place. National team achieved this after defeating Qatar (2:1) on March 9 in friendly match and losing to Germany (1:4) in 2018 World Cup qualifying group match on March 26. Thus, points of Azerbaijani national team rose from 380 to 386.

As for the opponents in 2018 World Cup qualifying groupGermany remained in 3rd place with 1464 points. Northern Ireland that moved with 9 points ahead ranked 26th with 823 points. With 679 points Czech Republic declined by 4 points and ranked in 42th place.San Marino declined by 1 level with 12 points and took 203rd place.

Norway that has 387 points declined by 5 points. Scandinavia's team Is in 86th place.

Brazil reached 1st place with 1661 points. It is followed by Argentina with 1603 points.

Notably, next rating list will be announced on May 4.