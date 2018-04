Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani match officials will handle the return match of Champions League second qualifying round between Norwegian Rosenborg and Irish Dundalk.

Report informs citing the AFFA official website, match will be managed by FIFA referee Aliyar Aghayev. FIFA assistant referees will be Zeynal Zeynalov and Rza Mammadov. Orkhan Mammadov will act as the fourth official.

Notably, the game will be held on July 18 or 19.