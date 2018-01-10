Azerbaijani footballer may change his club in Germany

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ Ex-footballer of Azerbaijan national team Rufat Dadashov, who currently plays for Berlin’s Dinamo FC may continue his career in Sportfreunde FC in the third League of Germany.

Report informs referring to the Revier Sport, the club representing Lotte municipality is interested in the service of 27-year-old forward. The coach of the team Joseph Laumann said about plans to tranfer Dadashov.

He said the forward who has scored 19 goals in current season tops the bombardment competition of North-East region: “We are interested in the service of Rufat Dadashov who scored 19 goals in 18 games. We should check whether it’s possible or not. Because the player has contract with Dinamo until the end of season. He may replace the Hamadi Al Ghaddioui who transferred to Regensburg FC.”

Sportfreunde is reported to generate 30,000-75,000 EUR from sale of Hamadi Al Ghaddioui. This funds will be allocated for transfer of Dadashov.

Rufat Dadashov scored 4 goals in 16 matches as player of Azerbaijan national team in 2013-2014. His brother Renat Dadashov has been invited to the national team.