Azerbaijani FIFA referee awarded

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani FIFA referee Aliyar Aghayev was awarded in Europe.

Report informs, elections were conducted by The 3rd Team blog, specialized at the UEFA international football refereeing.

The 29-year old referee was considered as a "Rising Star" on Rising Referee Star Award 2016 for his breakthrough in the past year 2016. A.Aghayev's appointment for UEFA Under-19 EURO 2016 and the Europa League group stage played a major role in winning the award.

Notably, Mark Clattenburg has been elected as The3rdTeam's European Referee of the Year 2016.