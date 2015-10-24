Azerbaijani clubs will face each other before European cup games

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Test match will be played between Azerbaijani women's volleyball clubs "Azeryol" and "Azerrail". Report informs the meeting will be held on October 25 at Volleyball Center.

This game is important for both teams in pre-continental competitions in terms of increasing practices.

As Azerbaijan Super League have not started clubs showcase their power in such encounters. This year, both teams have made changes.

Until last season, the club named "Azeryol" is now "Azerrail" and will compete in the Champions League.

The team transformed from "Azerrail" to "Azeryol" will perform in the CEV Cup.

Bulent Karslıoglu has been appointed as the head coach of "Azerrail", Alexander Cervyakov - "Azeryol" .

The teams will hold their first official match on October 28. "Azerrail" in Group A of the Champions League will receive Germany's MTV (Stuttgart) team.

"Azeryol" at CEV Cup 2015 Final 1/16 stage will be hosted by Romanian "Tarqovitse".