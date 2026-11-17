Azerbaijan U21 beats Oman U23 4–2 in second friendly
Football
- 17 November, 2026
- 19:17
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Azerbaijan's under-21 national football team beat Oman's under-23 side 4–2 in their second friendly.
Report informs that the match took place at Bank Respublika Arena. Elgun Dunyamaliyev scored for Azerbaijan in the 28th minute, Ali Khalilov in the 42nd, Ilkin Jafarli in the 65th and Niyazi Osmanov in the 78th.
Azerbaijan won the first friendly 2–1.
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