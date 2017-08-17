Azerbaijan's Gabala will play aganst Galatasaray in September

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Negotiations are underway to organize a friendly match between Azerbaijan's "Gabala" and Turkish "Galatasaray".

Report informs citing the Sabah daily, match is scheduled for September 2 and 3. At that, there will be a break in the championships due to the national team matches.

Galatasaray's coaching staff will test Sofiane Feghoulifor a new transfer. 28-year-old midfielder from West Ham, is currently undergoing recovery. Algeria player will start preparations during the break. If Fouquli shows himself well at the meeting with Gabala, he will also play in away match against Antalyaspor in the fourth round of Turkish Super League.

Notably, Gabala vs. Galatasaray match is planned to be held in Baku.