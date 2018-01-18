Azerbaijan national team has slipped in FIFA ranking

© Report

Baku.18 January. REPORT.AZ/ FIFA published new ranking of world’s national teams. Report informs Azerbaijan national team has slipped down by one level as compared last month.

The team with 281 points ranks 118th. Last month Azerbaijan national team did not have any match. The following matches will be played with Moldova on January 30 and Kosovo on February 2 in Antalya, Turkey under the management of new head coach Gurban Gurbanov. Moldova ranks 166th with 112 points, while Kosovo takes 178th place with 97 points. Moldovan team advanced one level in ranking but Kosovo team descended one step.

The position of the first 14 teams in the ranking remained unchanged. Germany tops the rankings with 1602 points. Brazil ranks the second with 1483 points. Portugal took the third place with 1358 points.

Turkey’s position changed advancing one step to 41st place with 735 points. The next ranking will be disclosed on February 15.