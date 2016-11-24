Azerbaijan national team downgrades in FIFA ranking

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ FIFA released new ranking of national teams.

Report informs referring to FİFA's official website, Azerbaijani national team managed by Robert Prosinecki has been ranked 90th with 386 points.

The national team downgraded from earlier 88th position.

Argentina tops the ranking with 1634, while Brazil is second with 1544 points. Azerbaijan’s rival in 2018 World Cup qualification group, Germany conceded to 3rd position with 1433 points.

Here are rankings of other rivals of our national team in Group C: Northern Ireland - 23th (858 points); Czech Republic – 43th (671 points); Norway – 84th (422 points); San Marino – 202nd (17 points).

Turkey advanced to 24th position with 851 points, while Russia stepped down to 55th position with 592 points.