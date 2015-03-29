 Top
    Azerbaijan beat Malta 2-0

    Azerbaijan picked up their first points in UEFA EURO 2016 qualifying Group H

    Baku.29 March.REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan have picked up their first points in UEFA EURO 2016 qualifying Group H thanks to a 2-0 home win over Malta.

    Javid Huseynov's first competitive goal set Azerbaijan on their way to first group win early in the 4th minute.

    Substitute Dmitri Nazarov confirmed his team`s victory with a stylish late strike in the 92nd minute.

    Azerbaijan now rank fifth with three points.

    Croatia and Italy, both with 10 points, share the leadership of the group.

