Azerbaijan beat Malta 2-0

Baku.29 March.REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan have picked up their first points in UEFA EURO 2016 qualifying Group H thanks to a 2-0 home win over Malta.
Javid Huseynov's first competitive goal set Azerbaijan on their way to first group win early in the 4th minute.
Substitute Dmitri Nazarov confirmed his team`s victory with a stylish late strike in the 92nd minute.
Azerbaijan now rank fifth with three points.
Croatia and Italy, both with 10 points, share the leadership of the group.
