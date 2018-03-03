Atletico footballer admits his team remained in Champions League group because of Qarabag FC

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ "We have remained in Champions League group as a result of our 2 matches against Qarabag.".

Report informs, Filipe Luis who plays as a left back for Spanish club Atlético Madrid said in an interview with Marca. According to him, they couldn’t win Azerbaijani team in C group in none of the two matches. But Luis stressed that, Atlético played well against Italy's Roma and England’s Chelsea. The Brazilian legionary said they took a lesson from competition in the Champions League: "Our team realized that it deserves qualifying for the 1/8 finals. But we accepted not being able to cross the Champions League normally. Now we continue fighting in the Europa League. We take it as a challenge. The excitement of the Champions League left behind. It's hard for everyone, but we have managed to outlive it. "

Notably, Atletico - Qarabag match ended in 1: 1 draw in Madrid and 0: 0 draw in Baku. Spanish team ended C group with 7 points and took 3rd place. Therefore it continues competing in Europe League.

Team headed by head coach Diego Simeone won Denmark's Copenhagen with 4: 1 and 1-0 scores. In the 1/8 finals, the opponent will be Russian "Locomotive". The match will be held on March 8 and 15.