Ararat FC founded by Moscow Armenians stops activity

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russia’s Ararat FC will stop its activity.

Report informs, head coach of Moscow representative Alexander Grigoryan told the Sport-Express.

The core team of the club founded in March of 2017 with the support of Moscow’s Armenian Youth Association and playing in the central zone of the II division will receive Ryazan on September 7.

According to Alexander Grigoryan, the match to be held within the framework of the VIII stage will be the last one for the club: “Ararat is being shut down. We have been informed about it. Most likely, the match with Ryazan will be the last one. I may declare the reasons of its shutting down at a press conference to be organized after the match.”

Notably, in late August, President of Ararat Valery Ohanesyan announced that he was leaving the club due to his health problems. Later, Vice-President of Moscow representative Andranik Keropyan stated that 20 mln. Rubles (400, 000 AZN) were missing from the club’s budget and that that amount had been transferred to Valery Ohanesyan’s account. He said they had applied to the law enforcement bodies in regard to this and that the former President of the club was in Georgia.