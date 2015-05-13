 Top
    Another finalist of Champions League reveals tonight

    Real Madrid will test Juventus

    Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today, another finalist of the Champions League football will be determined. 

    Report informs that Spanish "Real Madrid" will meet with Italian club "Juventus" in the second leg semi-final stage.

    Champions League

    1/2 final, second leg

    23:45 p.m. "Real Madrid" (Spain) - "Juventus" (Italy)

    Referee: Jonas Erickson (Sweden)

    According to the result of two meetings held between Spanish "Barcelona" and German "Bavaria" (5:3), the Catalans qualified for the final.

