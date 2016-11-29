Andrey Shevchenko: I'm not interested in post soviet countries

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Head coach of Ukraine national team Andrey Shevchenko, who played for Italian club ‘Milan’ together with current prime minister of Georgia Kakha Kaladze, revealed why he didn’t play for any giant club in one of former soviet countries.

Report informs, 40-year-old specialist told in his interview to kvirispalitra.ge, post soviet countries don’t attract him. He grounded his opinion on the fact that USSR doesn’t exist anymore: “I can only talk about Georgian and Ukrainian football, which live hard times. Reduction of funding and number of clubs in championships, departure of famous players have been negatively reflected in skills of players”.

Shevchenko told that he considers number of Ukrainian players of European clubs as candidates to national team. But manager says that there are no real results: “In all cases we have to approach individually. Some players show instable performance; others are simply young. There are some injuries, adaptation process and other factors. It is important to find your team, to set your goals and reach it. Then the result will come.

Notably, only two Ukrainians wear jerseys of Azerbaijan Premier League teams. Both goal-keeper Dmitri Bezotosni and defender Vitali Vernidub play for ‘Gabala’.