Agenda of AFFA conference and Executive Committee revealed

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ AFFA revealed schedule and place of next reporting conference and meeting of Executive Committee.

Report informs referring to AFFA’s official website, the event will be held at Hilton Hotel on March 16, at 10:00.

Below topics will be discussed at the conference to kick off at 10:00:

-Greeting of the president;

-Attendance check;

-Presentation by Executive Committee of activity report provided by the president;

-Affirmation of financial report;

-Considering report of independent auditor and AFFA Control and Inspection Committee

-Approval of budget for next year;

-Election to any vacant position;

-Reception of suggestions from AFFA members;

-Other issue.

Election for one vacant position will be held in the meeting of Executive Committee immediately after conference. The vacancy appeared after death of Mirkamil Rahimov.

Entrance to the conference will be will invitation.