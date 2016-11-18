AFFA warns First Division clubs regarding suspicious matches

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Special Commission on Fixed Matches under the AFFA (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan) continues investigations on suspicious matches.

Report informs citing the association's website, according to the commission's decision, referees will give strict orders to the club's in order to further strengthen supervision on today's matches of the First Division.

Before the match, referees will meet with the coaches and players, inform them on the orders. Results of the investigations will be submitted to the AFFA Executive Committee. Severe sanctions will be imposed against the teams, club officials, coaches and players involved.