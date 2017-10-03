AFFA to make a surprise for Rashad Sadigov before his farewell

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Farewell ceremony of Rashad Sadigov, Qabala footballer from Azerbaijan national team will be organized before the 2018 World championship qualifying group match with Czech Republic.

AFFA Secretary General Elkhan Mammadov told Report.

According to him, the event is not planned to be too long because it coincides with the live broadcasting. E.Mammadov said AFFA leadership made a surprise for Sadigov: "We had organized similar event ahead of the game with Italy in qualifying group match of the European championship on October 10, 2015. That event was organized to mark Rashad Sadigov's one hundredth match. But this time ahead of the match we will organize a farewell ceremony for him. But I will not reveal what will happen, it should be surprise.”

Mammadov said after the event Sadigov will appear in the uniform of national team for the last time.

The match between Azerbaijan and Czech Republic football team will start at 20:00 at Baku Olympic Stadium, October 5.