    AFFA Secretary General presents electoral platform for UEFA Executive Committee

    UEFA Executive Committee held a meeting with candidates in Copenhagen

    Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ AFFA Secretary General Elkhan Mammadov has presented his election platform to the heads of several European national football associations.

    Report informs citing the AFFA official website, on the initiative of the Nordic and Baltic countries UEFA Executive Committee has held a meeting with candidates in Copenhagen, Denmark.

    7 candidates out of 13 including the AFFA General Secretary Elkhan Mammadov attended the event.

    Candidates separately presented their election platform to the national football associations of Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Iceland, Latvia, Norway and Sweden and answered questions.

    Notably, elections will take place in Helsinki on 5 April 2017.

