    AFFA Secretary General met with President of UEFA

    Information was given about the work done on the preparations for 2020 European Championship

    Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ UEFA General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis is in one-day working visit to Baku.

    Report informs, during the visit, UEFA official met with AFFA President Rovnag Abdullayev.

    During the meeting held with the participation of vice-president Elshad Nasirov and secretary general Elkhan Mammadov, information was given about the work done on the preparations for 2020 European Championship to be held in Baku and views exchanged in this regard.

