    AFFA president attends FIFA's congress

    FIFA President will be elected in the Congress

    Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the 65th Congress of FIFA kicked off in Zurich, Switzerland. 

    Report informs rferring to the official website of AFFA, Rovnag Abdullayev is also attending the congress that will end on May 29. R.Abdullayev arrived with SOCAR Vice-president Elshad Nasirov and General Secretary Elkhan Mammadov.

    There are two candidates for the FIFA presidency including current president Joseph Blatter and Prince of Jordan Ali bin al-Hussein. Members of Congress will elect one of them as FIFA President for the next term.

