 Top
    Close photo mode

    AFFA names clubs granted license to participate in Premier League

    Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ AFFA Licensing Commission held meeting today. Report informs citing the official website of Association, documents of teams applying for participation in UEFA club tournaments and Premier League in 2018-2019 season were reviewed.

    AFFA Licensing Commission made following decision after the discussions:

    1. To give license to following clubs for participation in UEFA club competitions:

    "Qarabag", "Gabala", "Neftchi", "Sumgayit", "Zira"

    2. Not to give license to following clubs:

    "Kapaz"

    3. To give license to following clubs for participation in Premier League competitions:

    "Keshla", "Kapaz", "Sabah", "Sabail".

    4. Not to give license to following clubs for participation in Premier League competitions:

    "Bina", "Khazar", "Mil-Muğan", "MOIK", "Turan Tovuz", " Qaradağ Lökbatan", "Shuvalan, Zagatala".

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi