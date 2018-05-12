AFFA names clubs granted license to participate in Premier League

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ AFFA Licensing Commission held meeting today. Report informs citing the official website of Association, documents of teams applying for participation in UEFA club tournaments and Premier League in 2018-2019 season were reviewed.

AFFA Licensing Commission made following decision after the discussions:

1. To give license to following clubs for participation in UEFA club competitions:

"Qarabag", "Gabala", "Neftchi", "Sumgayit", "Zira"

2. Not to give license to following clubs:

"Kapaz"

3. To give license to following clubs for participation in Premier League competitions:

"Keshla", "Kapaz", "Sabah", "Sabail".

4. Not to give license to following clubs for participation in Premier League competitions:

"Bina", "Khazar", "Mil-Muğan", "MOIK", "Turan Tovuz", " Qaradağ Lökbatan", "Shuvalan, Zagatala".