AFFA management attends UEFA meeting

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Today meeting of information exchange was held in Switzerland's Nyon city, where UEFA headquarters locates, with participation of presidents and general secretaries of 54 national associations, which are members of European football organization.

Report informs referring to the official website of AFFA (Associations of Football Federations of Azerbaijan), Federation President Rovnag Abdullayev, Vice-President Elshad Nasirov and secretary general Elkhan Mammadov attended the meeting.

In the meeting, representatives of national associations were provided with information on decisions, newly adopted at UEFA Executive Committee. FIFA presidential candidate Gianni Infantino drew attention of participants to the election program.