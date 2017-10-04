AFFA Executive Committee will hold a meeting

© Report

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ AFFA Executive Committee will convene. The meeting will take place at the Baku Olympic Stadium, October 5 at 18:00.

Report informs citing AFFA official website, the agenda includes three following issues:

1. Discussion of draft regulations of the "Regional League";

2. Offers regarding changes to the Licensing Rules (Edition 2017), to be applied to participate in the UEFA and Premier League competitions for 2017-2018 season;

3. Other issues.