    AFFA Executive Committee will hold a meeting

    Agenda includes 3 issues© Report

    Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ AFFA Executive Committee will convene. The meeting will take place at the Baku Olympic Stadium, October 5 at 18:00.

    Report informs citing AFFA official website, the agenda includes three  following issues:

    1. Discussion of draft regulations of the "Regional League";

    2. Offers regarding changes to the Licensing Rules (Edition 2017), to be applied to participate in the UEFA and Premier League competitions for 2017-2018 season;

    3. Other issues.

