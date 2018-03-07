AFFA discloses earnings and expenditures in 2017

© Report

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ AFFA's Financial and Accounting Department has presented its 2017 Annual Report.

According to the report, budget of the organization received 27.608.305 AZN last year.

8, 234 150 AZN received from the main sponsor SOCAR, 6, 260 268 AZN from UEFA, 5, 955 600 AZN from sale of broadcasting right of the national team, 2, 718 896 AZN from FIFA, 2, 538 981 AZN from "AzərİdmanServis" LLC, 698, 416 AZN from Bakcell, 177 000 AZN from Pasha Insurance, 112, 100 AZN from Boulevard Hotel Baku, 94, 400 AZN from Coca Cola, 818, 494 AZN from other sources.

The AFFA has spent 21, 573 667 AZN in 2017.

10, 154 918 AZN allocated to the national teams (U-21, U-19, U-17, U-16, women’s U-21, U-19, U-17, U-15, futsal, beach soccer), 3, 288 43 AZN for salary and travel expenses, 2, 340 815 AZN for development of children and youth football, organization of leagues from U-10 up to U-19 consisting of girls and boys, tournaments and implementation of international projects, 1 445 308 AZN for referees and referee inspectors, 490 889 AZN for economic expenses, 1 83 125 AZN for organization of games, 407 534 AZN for airline and hotel expenses, 265 869 AZN for transportation expenses, 228 106 AZN for utility and communication costs, 203 034 AZN for education, 297,235 AZN for Marketing and Sponsorship Department, 55, 596 AZN for Cross Culture project, 102 896 AZN for Elite Training project, 136, 161 AZN for Media Committee, 77, 396 AZN for "Football lesson" project, 244, 439 AZN for preparatory work on "Euro-2020" project, 752 303 AZN for other expenses.

Notably, the report does not cover new investments and infrastructure costs. Tax activities totally made 2, 353 147 AZN.