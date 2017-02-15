AFFA Clubs Committee held first meeting in 2017

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ First meeting in 2017 of AFFA Clubs Committee started in “Boulevard Hotel”.

Report informs, the meeting’s agenda includes 2 topics.

The first issue is to arrange games of reserve teams one day after the games of main teams.

The second topic envisages discussions over schedules to provide more games to teams in U-10, U-11, U-12, U-13 and U-14 tournament, who don’t qualify for final stages.

Delegates will discuss some other issues at the meeting.

Notably, delegates from all Premier League clubs - Fariz Najafov ("Gabala"), Fikrat Huseynov (AZAL), Orkhan Huseynzade ("Neftchi"), Ramish Maliyev ("Inter"), Mikayil Guliyev ("Kapaz"), Asif Asgarov ("Qarabakh") and Natig Ismayilov ("Zira") attended the meeting chaired by “Sumgayit” president Kamran Guliyev.